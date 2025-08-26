George Mason University Prez Won't Apologize, Lawyer Says

George Mason University's president is refusing to issue an apology demanded by the US Education Department after a federal investigation concluded the school violated civil rights law , according to a letter obtained by NBC News . The Virginia school's president, Gregory Washington, and its Board of Visitors are "far from needing to apologize," reads a letter sent by Washington's attorney, Douglas Gansler, to the board on Washington's behalf. It's "glaringly apparent that the [Education Department's Office of Civil Rights] investigation process has been cut short, and 'findings' have been made in spite of a very incomplete fact-finding process," the letter continues.

The office recently found George Mason in violation of Title VI, accusing it of using race and similar characteristics in hiring and promotion decisions. As part of a proposed resolution, the department asked Washington to publicly apologize and affirm the university's compliance with the law, and for the university to institute trainings that would ensure race is not considered as a factor in any decisions, the Washington Post reports. The office on Friday issued a 10-day deadline for the matter to be voluntarily resolved.

But Gansler argued that no job applicant had been identified as having suffered discrimination at George Mason, calling the OCR's charges "a legal fiction" and the broader allegation of discriminatory practices "border[ing] on the absurd." He warned that issuing an apology would be tantamount to admitting to unlawful behavior, potentially exposing the university to legal liability.

Since the Trump administration launched its second term, the university says it has already taken steps to align with federal mandates, including ending affirmative action for women and minorities, dissolving its DEI office, and eliminating or restructuring at least 17 related positions. The Board of Visitors is reviewing the proposed agreement, but Gansler urged further fact-finding and requested involvement in forthcoming discussions with the Education Department before any decisions are made.