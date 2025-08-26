Dust Storm Chaos Halts Burning Man

Burning Man got off to a rocky start this year as a fierce dust storm swept across Nevada's Black Rock Desert, sending tents tumbling and reducing visibility to almost nothing, the Guardian reports. The storm, which struck Saturday night, brought wind gusts topping 45mph and prompted the National Weather Service to issue a dust storm advisory, describing a "wall of blowing dust" barreling north at 30mph. Festival organizers temporarily closed Black Rock City's gates and airport Sunday night, telling participants to shelter in place and avoid driving amid high winds and low visibility.

By early Monday, conditions improved enough for the gates and airport to reopen, but organizers warned attendees to expect 6- to 8-hour wait times as thousands descended on the site. They also cautioned that more unstable weather—the National Weather Service warns that "monsoonal moisture" could bring thunderstorms and localized flooding through Thursday—was likely in the coming days, urging festivalgoers to monitor forecasts and brace for additional delays. Even hail is possible, NPR reports.

The dramatic weather left at least four people with minor injuries and disrupted early arrivals, with social media showing scenes of flattened camps and swirling dust. The event, which draws about 70,000 people and runs through September 1, is no stranger to weather trouble. At last year's festival, during which one person died, heavy rain turned the site into a muddy quagmire, trapping thousands.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Arizona, a massive wall of dust rolled through the Phoenix area Monday, the AP reports. "I couldn't see my hand in front of my face if I put my hand outside," says one mom who pulled over when her car became engulfed. More than 15,000 people lost power.