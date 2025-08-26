SNL's Cast Departures Begin

The cast changes that typify Saturday Night Live's summer hiatus have begun, and the first departure doesn't appear to be exactly a tearful one. The first cast member out the door is Devon Walker, who joined the NBC show in 2022, and USA Today notes it's not clear who called it quits, based on his Monday Instagram post that included a statement that read "Wait ... did he quit or did he get fired?" "Me and the show did three years together, and sometimes it was really cool," Walker wrote. "Sometimes it was toxic as hell. But we did what we made the most of what it was, even amidst all of the dysfunction."