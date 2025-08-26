Most Popular Dog Breeds in America

Who doesn't love man's best friend? Plenty of Americans do, and US News & World Report wanted to see which breeds are the top picks among US dog owners, sifting through three and a half years of data from the Fletch pet insurance firm on the type of pups owned, as well as where specifically their owners hail from. The Labrador retriever wins this popularity contest, with the chihuahua falling from last year's top spot to No. 2. Here, the top 10:



Labrador retriever Chihuahua Golden retriever American pit bull terrier German shepherd French bulldog Goldendoodle Shih tzu Yorkshire terrier Dachshund