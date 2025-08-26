Hey There, Haboob

While the party was interrupted in Nevada, Arizona residents were just trying to get home Monday amid a swirling dust storm that brought near-zero visibility to Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Transportation warned of significantly reduced visibility on I-10 and I-17, where flooding resulted from severe thunderstorms trailing the dust storm, also known as a haboob. CNN reports a connector bridge at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport was "shredded by 70mph wind gusts." A terminal roof was also damaged, per People . The airport was under a ground stop for about an hour, with delays continuing into the evening.

The AP has video from a woman who was driving her kids home from school in Arizona City when dust entirely surrounded her vehicle. Haboobs are triggered by intense downdrafts from thunderstorms. Winds spread outward, picking up desert soil that can be tossed up to 10,000 feet into the air, per People. More than 60,000 customers in Arizona lost power amid the storms, including a large number in Maricopa County. A roof flew off a property in Marana, with downed trees also reported, per FOX Weather. While Monday was Phoenix's second-wettest day of the year, it received less than a quarter inch of rain, per CNN. All of Arizona remains in a drought, with more rain expected in the coming days, bringing a risk of flash flooding.