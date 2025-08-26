Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Are Getting Married

Celebs announced engagement on social media
Posted Aug 26, 2025 12:26 PM CDT
Taylor Swift Gets Engaged to Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce appears with Taylor Swift after the Chiefs victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 26, 2025.   (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

In terms of celebrity engagements, it's about as big as they get: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and getting hitched. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the pair posted on social media, along with a photo of the NFL's Kelce on one knee, reports TMZ. The AP and People confirm the engagement. No details yet on wedding plans for the pair, both of whom are 35.

The buzz started in July 2023, when Travis lamented on his New Heights podcast that he wasn't able to meet Swift in person on her Eras tour. He said he had wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, notes TMZ. They met shortly afterward and have been dating for the two years since.

