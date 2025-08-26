Entertainment | Taylor Swift Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Are Getting Married Celebs announced engagement on social media By John Johnson Posted Aug 26, 2025 12:26 PM CDT Copied Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce appears with Taylor Swift after the Chiefs victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) In terms of celebrity engagements, it's about as big as they get: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and getting hitched. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the pair posted on social media, along with a photo of the NFL's Kelce on one knee, reports TMZ. The AP and People confirm the engagement. No details yet on wedding plans for the pair, both of whom are 35. The buzz started in July 2023, when Travis lamented on his New Heights podcast that he wasn't able to meet Swift in person on her Eras tour. He said he had wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, notes TMZ. They met shortly afterward and have been dating for the two years since. Read These Next Trump is calling out the 'arm of the Democratic party.' Trump fired a fed governor, but she says she's not leaving. His life was full of intrigue, diamonds—and years with Jackie O. YouTubers learn to check the fine print at sacred sites. Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up Report an error