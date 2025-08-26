Prosecutor Who 'Embarrassed' Office Placed on Unpaid Leave

A special assistant attorney general in Rhode Island who told police officers they would regret arresting her has been placed on unpaid leave for six months and it's not clear whether she will return to work afterward. "On August 14, Special Assistant Attorney General Devon Flanagan mistreated the Newport Police Department and embarrassed herself, the Office, and frankly, me," Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said in a statement Monday, per the Providence Journal . "We hold our attorneys to the highest personal and professional standards, and Ms. Flanagan plainly did not meet those standards here."

Flanagan and a friend were arrested for trespassing after they were asked to leave a restaurant in Newport and refused to leave, the AP reports. Flanagan was seen on police body camera video berating officers and saying, multiple times, "I'm an AG." She also asked an officer to turn his body camera off, claiming "protocol" required him to do so.

Neronha met with the officers involved in the arrest Monday and apologized, a spokesperson for his office said. The spokesperson said Flanagan had sent apology letters to the officers. "I sincerely hope she takes this time to reflect on the seriousness of her conduct and makes corrective changes in her life," Neronha said. "She has a long road ahead of her, but I believe that in the long run, our worst moments can inspire us to become better people." He didn't say if there would be conditions on her return to work when the six months are up, the Journal reports.