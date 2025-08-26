Swift's Engagement Post 'Breaks the Internet'

It became her most-liked Instagram post within hours
Posted Aug 26, 2025 6:54 PM CDT
Swift's Engagement Post Got Millions of Likes in Minutes
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kiss after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game on Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.   (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

The world didn't stand still when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday but it may have felt like it online: "Are we supposed to keep talking about PSL like nothing happened?" Starbucks said in an Instagram post, referring to pumpkin spice lattes. The post in which Swift announced the latest news in the celebrity love story, saying "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married" with a dynamite emoji received millions of likes within minutes and was at more than 20 million within a few hours, making it Swift's most-liked post, reports CNET.

  • Starbucks was just one of many brands to get involved, the Guardian reports in a look at how the post "broke the internet." Buffalo Wild Wings offered to cater the wedding, Krispy Kreme announced a doughnut giveaway, and the official Shrek page on X said, "Here's to accidentally being in love."

  • Sources tell Page Six that the proposal actually happened a "couple of weeks ago," and Kelce's family knew about it long before Tuesday's Instagram post, which showed the Kansas City Chiefs player proposing in a garden.
  • "Local man and his new fiancée stun in engagement pics," the City of Cleveland said in a post on X. Soon afterward, Reading, Pennsylvania posted: "Local woman and her new fiancée (sic) stun in engagement pics."
  • One of the most unexpected well-wishers was President Trump, who has often criticized Swift and proclaimed that he hated her after she endorsed Kamala Harris last year, Deadline reports. "Well, I wish them a lot of luck," Trump said Tuesday after a reporter asked him about the engagement. "He's a great player, and I think he's a great guy, and I think that she's a terrific person, so I wished them a lot of luck."

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X