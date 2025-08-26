Swift's Engagement Post 'Breaks the Internet'

The world didn't stand still when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday but it may have felt like it online: "Are we supposed to keep talking about PSL like nothing happened?" Starbucks said in an Instagram post, referring to pumpkin spice lattes. The post in which Swift announced the latest news in the celebrity love story, saying "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married" with a dynamite emoji received millions of likes within minutes and was at more than 20 million within a few hours, making it Swift's most-liked post, reports CNET.

Starbucks was just one of many brands to get involved, the Guardian reports in a look at how the post "broke the internet." Buffalo Wild Wings offered to cater the wedding, Krispy Kreme announced a doughnut giveaway, and the official Shrek page on X said, "Here's to accidentally being in love."