Cracker Barrel Abandons New Logo

Cracker Barrel is scrapping its recent logo makeover and bringing back its classic design after facing a storm of criticism from conservative customers. The chain announced Tuesday that it would retire its new "All the More" logo—introduced less than two weeks ago—in favor of the original, featuring the familiar old man, "Uncle Herschel," in a chair next to a barrel, NBC News reports. "We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our 'Old Timer' will remain," Cracker Barrel said in a post on X .

The move comes after an outcry on social media, where critics accused Cracker Barrel of abandoning its traditional values and going "woke" by updating its branding. Cracker Barrel initially launched the new logo as part of a broader effort to modernize the brand, which included menu updates and a new marketing campaign. But the backlash was swift, and the company's stock took a hit—sliding nearly 13% since the rebranding announcement on August 18. Shares rebounded sharply in after-hours trading following Tuesday's reversal.

On Monday, Cracker Barrel apologized to customers who didn't care for the change but said the logo, which featured only the chain's name, was staying. President Trump weighed in earlier Tuesday, urging the company to " admit a mistake based on customer response" and restore the old logo. He later celebrated the reversal, the AP reports. "Congratulations 'Cracker Barrel' on changing your logo back to what it was," Trump said in a Truth Social post. All of your fans very much appreciate it. Good luck into the future. Make lots of money and, most importantly, make your customers happy again!"

