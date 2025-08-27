Judge Doesn't Go Easy on Kayaker Who Faked Death

A Wisconsin man who faked his own drowning while kayaking and left his wife and three children to meet a woman in the country of Georgia was convicted Tuesday of obstructing an officer and sentenced to 89 days in jail, which was the amount of time he successfully misled law enforcement about his whereabouts. The sentence given to Ryan Borgwardt was nearly twice as long as what was recommended under a plea deal reached with prosecutors, the AP reports.

Borgwardt, 45, initially pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor that stemmed from his elaborate escape from the country last August. But under the plea deal unveiled Tuesday, Borgwardt changed his plea to no contest and agreed to pay $30,000 in restitution to law enforcement to cover what was spent trying to locate him. A no contest plea isn't an admission of guilt but is treated as such for the purposes of sentencing.