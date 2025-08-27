Jay Cutler Is Heading to Jail

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler has signed a plea deal following his arrest on DUI and gun possession charges, but it won't be enough to avoid jail completely. Cutler—who police allege was intoxicated and carrying a loaded gun when he rear-ended a vehicle in Franklin, Tennessee, in October—pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence Tuesday in exchange for giving up his Tennessee driving license, paying a $350 fine, and spending four days in jail beginning Sept. 29, per WSMV and Fox News. Cutler will also have to attend a DUI safety class and be on unsupervised probation for a year. Lesser charges were dropped along with the gun charge, though Cutler will still need to forfeit his Glock pistol.