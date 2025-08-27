Jay Cutler Is Heading to Jail

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler has signed a plea deal following his arrest on DUI and gun possession charges, but it won't be enough to avoid jail completely. Cutler—who police allege was intoxicated and carrying a loaded gun when he rear-ended a vehicle in Franklin, Tennessee, in October—pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence Tuesday in exchange for giving up his Tennessee driving license, paying a $350 fine, and spending four days in jail beginning Sept. 29, per WSMV and Fox News. Cutler will also have to attend a DUI safety class and be on unsupervised probation for a year. Lesser charges were dropped along with the gun charge, though Cutler will still need to forfeit his Glock pistol.
Cutler, 42, the ex-husband of Kristin Cavallari, allegedly offered the other driver $2,000 if they let him drive away without calling police, reports Sports Illustrated. He later refused to participate in a field sobriety test. Police said Cutler was not only intoxicated but had a rifle and a loaded Glock pistol in the console of his truck. In a podcast episode released shortly after the crash, Cavallari, with whom Cutler shares three children, said she wished him "nothing but the best," per TMZ. Reports of Cutler's engagement to Samantha Robertson surfaced weeks later.