Report: Church Shooter Was Former Annunciation Student

The suspect in Wednesday's mass shooting at a Minneapolis church full of children has been identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, law enforcement sources tell outlets including the AP and KARE 11. Sources tell the Minnesota Star Tribune that Westman's mother, Mary Grace Westman, is a former employee at Annunciation Church and Catholic School. She reportedly retired in 2021. Court records show that in 2019 Westman's mother applied to change her child's name in 2019 from Robert Westman to Robin Westman, saying the then-minor identified as a female. Sources tell the New York Times that Westman is believed to be a former student at the school.

Former Kentucky state lawmaker Bob Heleringer tells the AP that he is Westman's uncle, but he hadn't seen them in years. "He was my nephew, and I wish he had shot me instead of innocent schoolchildren," Heleringer says. "I barely knew him."