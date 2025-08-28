US | Annunciation Church shooting Young Survivor: 'My Friend Victor Saved Me' Children describe the Minneapolis shooting By John Johnson Posted Aug 28, 2025 2:14 PM CDT Copied People gather at a vigil at Lynnhurst Park after a shooting at the Annunciation Catholic School Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Various media outlets were speaking with some of the children who survived Wednesday's mass shooting in a Minneapolis church. Some examples: "I heard the noise and I kind of got scared at first," 9-year-old June Holine told CBS News. "If, like, somebody did a firework that didn't launch off, like in your ear, that's kind of how loud it was." She added: "I was scared about if I would get hurt. I was worried about everybody getting hurt and injured." "I thought it was fireworks in the church," Clarissa Garcia told the Washington Post. "And then I saw the shooting, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm so scared." A teacher led her to safety. "I was like two seats away from the stained glass window," said 10-year-old Weston Halsne, per the BBC. "My friend Victor saved me, though, because he laid on top of me, but he got hit." Victor was struck by a bullet in the back, he added, and went to the hospital. "I was super scared for him but I think now he's OK." "I don't feel safe," one young boy, who was crying as he walked from the scene, told his father, as recounted by the Minnesota Star Tribune. The New York Times looks at the "lasting trauma" that many of the young survivors will endure. One common question is "Why them and not me? Why me and not them?" Robin Gurwitch, a clinical psychologist, tells the newspaper. The story ends on this note from her: "We can never say, 'I promise it's not going to happen at your school.' We can say, 'We are doing everything we know how to do to keep you safe.'" Two children, ages 8 and 10, were killed, and 15 more between the ages of 6 and 15 were wounded, per the AP. Three other parishioners in their 80s also were wounded. Read These Next Minneapolis shooter had a plan—and grievances. Police chief releases details in Annunciation Church shooting. Disturbing details are emerging about the Minneapolis shooter. Jay Cutler can't avoid jail in DUI case. Report an error