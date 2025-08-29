A Massive Trade Loophole Just Closed

More than 1.36 billion packages entered the US under the "de minimis" trade exemption last year, around 4 million a day or 43 per second, but that loophole for shipments worth under $800 has now closed. At 12:01am on Friday, Customs and Border Protection began collecting duties and tariffs on all parcel imports, regardless of value, the Guardian reports. The Trump administration ended the exemption for shipments from China and Hong Kong back in May, creating headaches for retailers like Temu.

Background. The threshold for tax-free imports used to be $200, in line with most other countries, but it was raised to $800 in 2015, NPR reports. An explosion in online shopping followed, with de minimis imports rising almost tenfold between 2016 and last year, when they made up around 92% of all cargo shipments to the US, per CNBC.