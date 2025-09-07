A Communal Painting Project Is an Online 'Rebellion'

In one new corner of the internet, users are invited to "paint the world"—and paint they have. Images of Icelandic singer Laufey float over Reykjavík, while tributes for the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla surround Corpus Christi, Texas. Squid Game fan art can be found on the outskirts of Seoul, as Walter White's opening monologue from Breaking Bad sits near Albuquerque, New Mexico. Wplace launched July 21, but the artwork is already overwhelming, ranging from simple stick figures and thin-lettered words to highly detailed images that users build under online pseudonyms, reports the AP.

How it works: New users begin with a small, fixed number of pixels, with more becoming available every 30 seconds. The more you contribute, the more pixels are available to you—sort of "like a leveling system" seen in video games, according to 19-year-old user Moira Hembns.