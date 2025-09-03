Epstein Victims Are Making Their Own List

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse urged the government to release all its files on the sex trafficker Wednesday—and they said they were compiling their own list of his associates. "Together as survivors, we will confidentially compile the names who were regularly in the Epstein world," Lisa Phillips said at an emotional press conference on Capitol Hill, per Rolling Stone. She said it might be too dangerous to release the list, but Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene volunteered to "name names" in Congress, the BBC reports. "I am not afraid to name names. If they want to give me a list, I will walk in that Capitol, on the House floor and say every damn name," she said. "I will be proud to do this." More: