Epstein Victims Are Making Their Own List

Greene volunteers to 'name names' in Congress
Posted Sep 3, 2025 2:12 PM CDT
Epstein Victims Are Making Their Own List
Courtney Wild speaks during a news conference at the US Capitol, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse urged the government to release all its files on the sex trafficker Wednesday—and they said they were compiling their own list of his associates. "Together as survivors, we will confidentially compile the names who were regularly in the Epstein world," Lisa Phillips said at an emotional press conference on Capitol Hill, per Rolling Stone. She said it might be too dangerous to release the list, but Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene volunteered to "name names" in Congress, the BBC reports. "I am not afraid to name names. If they want to give me a list, I will walk in that Capitol, on the House floor and say every damn name," she said. "I will be proud to do this." More:

  • The survivors detailed the abuse they had suffered from Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. "I was once bright, fun, outgoing, and kind," Liz Stein said, per the Guardian. "I loved people and people genuinely enjoyed being around me but after meeting Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, it felt like someone shut off the lights to my soul."
  • Jena Lisa-Jones said the abuse started when she was 14. "I had never been more scared in my life than I was that first time that he hurt me," she said.
  • Courtney Wild, who says she was also abused at 14, urged lawmakers to unite to demand the full release of the government's files, the New York Times reports. "This isn't a blue thing or a red thing," she said. "This is an everyone thing."

  • GOP Rep. Thomas Massie criticized the White House for opposing legislation to release the files, which is still short at least two Republican votes, the Guardian reports. He said there was little new information in a batch of files released by a House panel on Tuesday.
  • President Trump described calls to release the files as "a Democrat hoax that never ends" on Wednesday, NBC News reports.
  • Asked about Trump's earlier "hoax" claims," Epstein victim Haley Robson said she is a registered Republican and claims like Trump's "just makes you want to explode inside," the BBC reports. "Please humanize us," she said.
  • Another victim, Chauntae Davies, said Epstein used to brag about his friendship with Trump and had a signed photo of the two of them on his desk.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X