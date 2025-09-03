Judge Hands Harvard a Huge Win

A federal judge in Boston on Wednesday ordered the reversal of the Trump administration's cuts to more than $2.6 billion in funding for research grants for Harvard University. US District Judge Allison Burroughs sided with the Ivy League school, ruling the cuts amounted to illegal retaliation for Harvard's rejection of White House demands for changes to its governance and policies, the AP reports. The ruling delivers a significant victory to Harvard in its battle with the Trump administration, which also has sought to prevent the school from hosting foreign students and threatened to revoke its tax-exempt status.