Paris Jackson on Dad's Biopic: 'Not My Circus'

Paris Jackson is distancing herself from the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, reports the Guardian , making it clear she played no role in its creation and giving some pointed critiques of Hollywood's approach to telling her father's story. Although actor Colman Domingo, who portrays Joe Jackson in the film, recently told People magazine that Paris and her brother Prince were "very much in support" of the project, Paris poured cold water on that narrative, calling out "full-blown lies." "Don't be telling people I was 'helpful' on the set of a movie I had zero per cent involvement in lol that is so weird," she posted on Instagram.

Jackson explained that she read an early version of the script, offered feedback about what she considered inaccuracies, and walked away when her concerns were not addressed. "Not my monkeys, not my circus," she quipped, signaling her wish to steer clear of the project. She called out the biopic for perpetuating what she described as "sugar-coated" myths, suggesting that large pieces of the film cater to a fan base "that still lives in the fantasy, and they're gonna be happy with it."

The film, produced with input from the Jackson estate, has reportedly been in the works since 2019 and hasn't dodged its own share of drama, including reports of late-stage rewrites and legal headaches over storylines involving Michael Jackson's accusers—allegations a source close to the production denies. Set for release in April 2026, the Hollywood Reporter notes that the biopic stars Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop, with a cast featuring Miles Teller, Nia Long, and Kat Graham. As for Paris Jackson, she's made her position clear: "At the end of the day, that doesn't really fly with me. Go enjoy it. Do whatever. Leave me out of it."