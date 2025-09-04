ICE Moves Detainees to Notorious Louisiana Prison

Louisiana's Angola prison, a maximum-security facility infamous for its harsh history, is taking on a new role as an immigrant detention center under a federal-state initiative. Authorities confirmed on Wednesday that ICE has begun moving detainees—described as "the worst of the worst" by Gov. Jeff Landry—into a newly reopened section of the prison that had been known as Camp J, the New York Times reports. The area previously housed inmates in near-total isolation before being closed in 2018 due to safety concerns. It has been renamed "Camp 57," or the "Louisiana Lockup."

The governor's office says 51 undocumented people are already being held at the facility, WDSU reports. By month's end, officials expect more than 200 detainees to be held there, out of a potential 400-bed capacity. The immigrants will be kept entirely separate from the prison's existing population and overseen by ICE contractors. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday that the detainees will be "high risk," including those convicted of serious offenses, such as murder and sexual assault.

Angola, the largest maximum-security prison in the US, was built on a former slave plantation and it has long been notorious for its harsh treatment of inmates. In the 1960s and 1970s, it was known as the "bloodiest prison in America," the AP reports. The move has alarmed advocates, who say Angola's reputation makes it an inappropriate site for immigration detention. "Angola has a particularly dark history of abuse and repression that's almost singular in prison history in the United States," Eunice Cho, senior counsel at the ACLU's National Prison Project, tells the Times. Noem said Wednesday that the prison was "absolutely" chosen for its reputation as a way to encourage people to self-deport, per the AP.