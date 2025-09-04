Police Arrest Mascot Inside Chuck E. Cheese

Kids at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Florida witnessed what appeared to be Chuck E. Cheese himself getting arrested. Newly released body camera video shows officers handcuffing a man in the mouse mascot costume at the Tallahassee restaurant in July, CNN reports. "We're going to detain the mouse," an officer can be heard saying as police enter the restaurant, per Fox News . "Chuck E! Chuck E! Stop resisting! You're being detained, stop resisting! Do not cause a scene here, sir," an officer said as the suspect, Jermel Jones, was taken into custody.

Police say Jones was arrested after a woman reported that her credit card was stolen when she held a pizza party at the restaurant in June. She said she had been able to trace fraudulent activity on the card to a restaurant employee. Jones, 41, was charged with three felonies. Police say they found the stolen card on his person. Police spokesperson Alicia Hill told the Tallahassee Democrat that officers hadn't planned to arrest Jones inside the restaurant, but "when they approached him, he immediately tenses up and resists, and so at this point they make the decision to put him in handcuffs, keeping in mind the safety of not only the customers, but the suspect, as well as the officers themselves."