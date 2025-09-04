Demolition for Trump Ballroom Doesn't Need Approval: Panel

Demolition to build President Trump's new ballroom off the East Wing of the White House can begin without approval of the commission tasked with vetting construction of federal buildings, the Trump-appointed chair of the panel said Thursday. Will Scharf, who is also the White House staff secretary, said during a public meeting of the National Capital Planning Commission that the board does not have jurisdiction over demolition or site preparation work for buildings on federal property, the AP reports.

"What we deal with is essentially construction, vertical build," Scharf said. He called Trump's ballroom "one of the most exciting construction projects in the modern history of the district." The commission's public meeting was the only one scheduled before crews are expected to break ground on a $200 million, 90,000-square-foot ballroom likely to greatly alter the look and size of the White House's East and West Wings. The planning commission is responsible for approving construction work and major renovations to government buildings in the Washington area. But Scharf made a distinction between demolition work and rebuilding, saying the commission was only required to vet the latter.

"I think any assertion that this commission should have been consulted earlier than it has been, or it will be, is simply false," he said. Asked after the meeting if the eventual approval process might delay work on the ballroom, Scharf said, "Demolition and site preparation work can certainly occur, but if you're talking about actually building anything, then, yeah, it should go through our approval process." He praised Trump's plans. "Given the president's history as a builder, and given the plans that we've seen publicly I think this will be a tremendous addition to the White House complex, a sorely needed addition," Scharf said.