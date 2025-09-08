SNL Alum Reveals 'Gross' Medical Diagnosis

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live alum and "Weird Barbie" from the Barbie movie, recently shared a weird medical diagnosis. It came up during an interview with People magazine when she was asked about the last photo she took and she explained that it was a picture of her tongue, which she sent to a friend. "We both have the same medical condition. It's called geographic tongue," she explained. "Your tongue sheds in patches and looks like an atlas, hence the name 'geographic tongue.'"