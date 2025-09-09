2 Years After His Murder, Journalist's Fiancee Is Expecting His Baby

The fiancee of a Florida journalist is expecting his baby—two and a half years after he was killed while reporting at the scene of a homicide. Casey Lyons, who was engaged to TV journalist Dylan Lyons when he was fatally shot in February 2023, made the announcement on social media as well as in an interview with one of NBC News' affiliate stations. She says that after Lyons was shot at the age of 24, she spoke to his mom and the two decided his sperm should be retrieved; she has since attempted in vitro fertilization several times. When none of those attempts were successful, she chose to use a surrogate, someone she's known since college. She says she has the full support of Lyons' family, and shared a message of love for her surrogate in her announcement post, People reports.