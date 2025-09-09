US | uplifting news 2 Years After His Murder, Journalist's Fiancee Is Expecting His Baby Reporter's sperm was retrieved after he was shot in 2023 By Evann Gastaldo Posted Sep 9, 2025 3:00 AM CDT Copied FILE - The pop-up memorial for slain Spectrum News 13 journalist Dylan Lyons is shown at the University of Central Florida Nicholson School of Communications in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023. (Joe Burbank /Orlando Sentinel via AP, File) The fiancee of a Florida journalist is expecting his baby—two and a half years after he was killed while reporting at the scene of a homicide. Casey Lyons, who was engaged to TV journalist Dylan Lyons when he was fatally shot in February 2023, made the announcement on social media as well as in an interview with one of NBC News' affiliate stations. She says that after Lyons was shot at the age of 24, she spoke to his mom and the two decided his sperm should be retrieved; she has since attempted in vitro fertilization several times. When none of those attempts were successful, she chose to use a surrogate, someone she's known since college. She says she has the full support of Lyons' family, and shared a message of love for her surrogate in her announcement post, People reports. "The pain is never going to go away," she said in the interview. "I will be grieving for the rest of my life, but having this baby is going to help me navigate, to live a life until I get to see Dylan again." He "always wanted to be a father," she added. "He just would be so excited. I know he would be over the moon that we're finally having a baby." Dylan Lyons Jr. is due in March 2026—the month of his father's birthday. Keith Melvin Moses, accused of killing Lyons as well as two others including a 9-year-old girl, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges. Read These Next Kate McKinnon shares her weird medical condition. Baltimore QB 'forgot where I was' and shoved an opposing fan. She walked out on her gig due to JD Vance, doesn't regret it. Trump's reception at US Open isn't warm. Report an error