World | Israel Israel's Risky New Move: An Airstrike in Qatar Attack targeted Hamas leaders, and Qatar condemns 'blatant violation' of international law By John Johnson Posted Sep 9, 2025 9:07 AM CDT Copied Israeli soldiers work on their tanks at a staging area on the border with Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Tuesday, Sep. 9 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Israel's latest military strike against Hamas didn't take place in Gaza but in the nation of Qatar. The Israeli military confirmed an airstrike in the capital of Doha on Tuesday meant to hit Hamas leadership, reports the AP. Details were scant. Qatar condemned the attack "in the strongest possible terms," with a statement from its foreign ministry saying it "will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and the continuous tampering with the security of the region," per the BBC. It's a "blatant violation" of international laws, said the statement. The New York Times provides some quick context, noting that Qatar has served as a mediator in talks between Israel and Hamas. "The direct attack on Qatari soil risks antagonizing its government and unraveling those diplomatic efforts, particularly because Qatar's political and economic stability hinges on its reputation as a safe haven for business and tourism in a volatile region." Smoke could be seen rising from buildings in Doha, but there was no immediate word on the success of the strike. Qatar's foreign ministry said the strike targeted a "residential headquarters" where senior Hamas officials live. The Israeli military said in its statement that those targeted "are directly responsible for the brutal October 7 massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel."