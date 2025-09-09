Israel's Risky New Move: An Airstrike in Qatar

Israel's latest military strike against Hamas didn't take place in Gaza but in the nation of Qatar. The Israeli military confirmed an airstrike in the capital of Doha on Tuesday meant to hit Hamas leadership, reports the AP. Details were scant.

Qatar condemned the attack "in the strongest possible terms," with a statement from its foreign ministry saying it "will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and the continuous tampering with the security of the region," per the BBC. It's a "blatant violation" of international laws, said the statement.

The New York Times provides some quick context, noting that Qatar has served as a mediator in talks between Israel and Hamas. "The direct attack on Qatari soil risks antagonizing its government and unraveling those diplomatic efforts, particularly because Qatar's political and economic stability hinges on its reputation as a safe haven for business and tourism in a volatile region."