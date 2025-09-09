Charlie Sheen Suggests He's Been Celibate for 8 Years

Charlie Sheen is back in the news a lot these days, this time for non-tabloidy reasons. The 60-year-old is making the rounds plugging his new memoir, The Book of Sheen, as well as a Netflix documentary in which he participates. Some notable nuggets:

Celibate? Sheen tells Page Six that he hasn't had a girlfriend since he got sober eight years ago. So that does mean he's celibate? "If I don't have a girlfriend and I'm not paying for it, then I think the math is pretty simple," he says. "The math is pretty simple." The story notes that Sheen was diagnosed with HIV in 2011, and he says it is now under control.