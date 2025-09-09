Charlie Sheen Suggests He's Been Celibate for 8 Years

New book and documentary chronicle his hectic life
Posted Sep 9, 2025 1:26 PM CDT
Charlie Sheen discusses his book "The Book of Sheen" at the 92nd Street Y on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, in New York.   (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Charlie Sheen is back in the news a lot these days, this time for non-tabloidy reasons. The 60-year-old is making the rounds plugging his new memoir, The Book of Sheen, as well as a Netflix documentary in which he participates. Some notable nuggets:

  • Celibate? Sheen tells Page Six that he hasn't had a girlfriend since he got sober eight years ago. So that does mean he's celibate? "If I don't have a girlfriend and I'm not paying for it, then I think the math is pretty simple," he says. "The math is pretty simple." The story notes that Sheen was diagnosed with HIV in 2011, and he says it is now under control.

  • Matthew Perry: Sheen says in the same interview that he was happy to be in the memoir of the late Matthew Perry—another actor who famously battled addiction—and meant to call him after reading it. "And I was like, 'You go, Matt.' And then I was going to call him, just reach out and try to meet him up for a cup of coffee or something. And regrettably, I didn't. And Jesus, three weeks later he died."
  • Much more: People runs down highlights and name-dropping from the memoir, including how Johnny Depp turned him into a cigarette smoker on the set of Platoon.
  • Big picture: "The memoir is a curious amalgam," writes Stephanie Merry in a Washington Post review. "(A)t first, a touching family history that lionizes his A-list father, Martin Sheen; then a starry-eyed chronicle of shooting to fame after craving the adulation that his older brother, Emilio Estevez, had found in Hollywood; and, finally, an addiction memoir."

