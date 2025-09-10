Aubrey Plaza's LA Home Hits the Market for $6.5M

As Aubrey Plaza contends with the "giant ocean of awfulness" that has surrounded her since the death of her estranged husband, Jeff Baena, in January , the Parks and Recreation star is taking a big step. TMZ reports that Plaza, 41, has listed the couple's four-bedroom, six-bath home in the Los Feliz Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles for $6.5 million. The outlet notes that Plaza and Baena bought the property in late 2022 for $4.7 million.

Realtor.com reports that the Mediterranean-style estate in the "coveted" Los Feliz area has been "meticulously restored and tastefully updated," featuring a screening room, wine cellar, swimming pool, and oversized steam room, per its listing. "This is more than a home," the listing reads. "It's a private sanctuary, brought back to life with care, style, and enduring character. A rare opportunity for those seeking space, seclusion, and authentic Spanish charm."

It was also where Baena was found dead after taking his own life at the age of 47. The two had been separated at the time of his death. Us Weekly notes that last month, Plaza spoke for the first time publicly about her grief in a podcast with fellow Parks and Rec star Amy Poehler, noting, "Overall, I'm here, and I'm functioning, and I feel grateful to be moving through the world. I think, like, I'm OK, but it's a daily struggle, obviously."