Even Vanna Didn't Know This Wheel of Fortune Secret

The wheel's clicking sound comes from rubber bands, host Ryan Seacrest reveals
Posted Sep 10, 2025 8:11 AM CDT
Vanna White, left, and Pat Sajak, on the set of "Wheel of Fortune."   (Carol Kaelson/CBS Media Ventures via AP)

Ryan Seacrest "did his homework" before taking over as host of Wheel of Fortune, co-host Vanna White told an interviewer on Friday, having just learned how true that statement was. Seacrest, who also took part in the Good Morning America interview, had revealed what makes the signature clicking sound when contestants spin the game show's iconic wheel, per USA Today. "There are rubber bands—like you used to have with orthodontia on your teeth—that's what makes the clicking," Seacrest announced, stunning White, who's been on the set for 43 seasons, compared to Seacrest's two.

"Do you know I never knew that?" White responded. "Well, welcome to season 43," Seacrest replied. White said her co-host "slipped right in like he'd been doing it forever." Seacrest noted former host Pat Sajak had left him a "very thoughtful, wonderful voicemail." White, 68, noted she's not yet ready to follow Sajak into retirement because "I'm having too much fun." Both White and Seacrest said they hoped to give away $1 million this season.

