Even Vanna Didn't Know This Wheel of Fortune Secret

Ryan Seacrest "did his homework" before taking over as host of Wheel of Fortune, co-host Vanna White told an interviewer on Friday, having just learned how true that statement was. Seacrest, who also took part in the Good Morning America interview, had revealed what makes the signature clicking sound when contestants spin the game show's iconic wheel, per USA Today. "There are rubber bands—like you used to have with orthodontia on your teeth—that's what makes the clicking," Seacrest announced, stunning White, who's been on the set for 43 seasons, compared to Seacrest's two.