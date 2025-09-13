Hotel Where Ballplayer's Son Died Is Raided Again

Law enforcement authorities in Costa Rica this week again raided the hotel where the 14-year-old son of a former Major League Baseball player died during a family vacation in March. A toxicology report had found that carbon monoxide poisoning killed Miller Gardner, the son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner. A prosecutor told ESPN that the three-hour raid Thursday at the Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort in Manuel Antonio was intended to gather more evidence about the teenager's death. There have been no arrests or charges, but Kenneth Alvarez said the investigation could result in a manslaughter case.