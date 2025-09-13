Hotel Where Ballplayer's Son Died Is Raided Again

Law enforcement authorities in Costa Rica this week again raided the hotel where the 14-year-old son of a former Major League Baseball player died during a family vacation in March. A toxicology report had found that carbon monoxide poisoning killed Miller Gardner, the son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner. A prosecutor told ESPN that the three-hour raid Thursday at the Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort in Manuel Antonio was intended to gather more evidence about the teenager's death. There have been no arrests or charges, but Kenneth Alvarez said the investigation could result in a manslaughter case.
The prosecutor's office said officers conducting Thursday's raid, the first since one conducted days after Miller died, seized documentary and digital evidence that next be analyzed, per CNN. Hotel offices were searched as part of the operation, Alvarez told ESPN. "These proceedings seek to confirm or rule out the possibility of negligent homicide, that is, to determine whether this person's death was caused by a breach of duty of care," the prosecutor's office said, per the AP.