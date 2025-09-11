Ireland: If Israel Competes in Eurovision, We're Out

Israel is currently slated to compete in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, and if so, Ireland wants no part of it. Ireland's national broadcaster, RTÉ, announced it will pull out of the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if Israel is allowed to compete. The BBC reports that the move, described as a response to the "ongoing and appalling loss of lives in Gaza," puts Ireland at the forefront of a movement among European broadcasters considering boycotts over Israel's participation.

RTÉ clarified that a final decision hinges on the European Broadcasting Union's forthcoming ruling on Israel's eligibility. The broadcaster added that "RTÉ is also deeply concerned by the targeted killing of journalists in Gaza, the denial of access to international journalists to the territory, and the plight of the remaining hostages." This isn't the first time Ireland has raised the issue. Prior to the 2024 contest, RTÉ pressed the EBU to address concerns about Israel's inclusion. RTÉ's director general, Kevin Bakhurst, emphasized the "horrific impact on civilians in Gaza" and said the broadcaster was committed to objectivity in its coverage.

The Guardian reports that Slovenia's RTVSLO has also said it won't participate if Israel does. Spain's culture minister, meawhile, has also hinted at a possible withdrawal. Iceland's broadcaster, RÚV, is also threatening a boycott, with a rep saying its participation is "subject to the outcome of the ongoing consultation process within the EBU, due to the participation of the Israeli state broadcaster KAN in the competition." The Guardian notes that participants normally have until October to signal whether they'll compete, but this year's deadline has been postponed to December. The 2026 competition, however slimmed down, takes place in Vienna in May.