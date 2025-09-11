Historically Black Colleges Cancel Classes After Threats

A series of reported threats toward historically Black colleges and universities across the US on Thursday led to lockdown orders, canceled classes, and heightened security. Authorities did not elaborate on the type of threats that were made, and no injuries have been reported. The FBI told the AP that it is taking the "hoax threat calls" seriously and that there is "no information to indicate a credible threat." Although the lockdowns have been lifted, some universities opted to call off classes for the rest of the week and send students home.