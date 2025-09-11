Judge Cuts Routh's Opening Statement Short

Ryan Routh's trial for plotting to assassinate President Trump got off to an unusual start Thursday. Routh, accused of plotting to assassinate President Trump, took the floor for his own opening statement—and quickly found himself on thin ice. Routh, representing himself, began with a meandering speech that referenced Adolf Hitler, ancient peaceful gatherings, and existential questions, prompting immediate objections from prosecutors, the Palm Beach Post reports. US District Judge Aileen Cannon let him continue briefly, but after a second objection, warned she wouldn't allow him to make "a mockery of this court's dignity." Routh's philosophical musings—including "This case means absolutely nothing"—were cut short after a third objection, with Cannon ending his statement.

Prosecutors took a more conventional tack in their 46-minute opening statement, laying out what they described as a meticulous and dangerous plan to kill Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club last September. Assistant US Attorney John Shipley outlined Routh's alleged preparations: an illegal gun purchase in North Carolina, three stolen license plates, six burner phones, and 800 miles on the road under assorted aliases. Shipley told jurors Routh visited Trump's club 17 times, always at night, to scout the grounds and pick a sniper's vantage point. "Ladies and gentlemen, he was not there to play golf in the middle of the night," Shipley said.

The government plans to call a range of witnesses, including the rifle seller, a broker, a Secret Service agent, and an eyewitness who photographed Routh's getaway. Routh, who has pleaded not guilty, apparently plans to lean on his character, citing his Eagle Scout background and community service. But prosecutors argue the evidence he's submitted is irrelevant. They said he submitted 100 exhibits on Thursday, "not a single one of which has any basis whatsoever for admissibility."

If convicted on the top charge—attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate—Routh faces life behind bars. Jury selection began on Monday and the panel was sworn in at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida on Wednesday, the AP reports. Unlike in previous hearings, Routh, 59, has been unshackled during court appearances this week, though Cannon has said he will not have free rein of the courtroom.