Charlie Kirk's Alleged Killer Is an Electrical Student

Tyler Robinson was 'very compliant' when surrendering, says a law enforcement official
Posted Sep 12, 2025 1:24 PM CDT
Suspect Was 'Very Compliant' When Surrendering
Attendees sing during the worship portion of the vigil for Charlie Kirk at Rudder Plaza on the Texas A&M Campus in College Station, Texas, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025.   (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP)

The 22-year-old accused of killing Charlie Kirk has been arrested on suspicion of capital murder, weapons, and obstruction offenses, and is expected to be formally charged early next week, reports the AP. In the meantime, details continue to surface about Tyler Robinson and the fatal shooting. Coverage:

  • The Utah resident is registered as a third-year student at Dixie Technical College in St. George, Utah, where he was studying to be an electrician, reports NBC News. He was not a student at Utah Valley University, where the shooting took place.
  • A family member said he had grown "more political" in recent years, according to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. He had been registered as a nonpartisan voter in Utah, per the Wall Street Journal. However, he does not appear to have voted in the 2024 election. His parents are registered Republicans.

  • A neighbor can't fathom it. "My son texted me and said, 'Hey, this is Tyler Robinson that lives three doors down.' And I'm like, 'No, it can't be.' It's shocking," Kristin Schwiermann tells NBC. "That's not who's in our neighborhood. I feel for his mom. … She's a great mom, and he has a great dad." She described Robinson as quiet and smart.
  • CBS News has one of the more detailed reports on how he ended up arrested. Robinson's father recognized him from police photos and confronted him, law enforcement sources tell the outlet. Robinson reportedly admitted he was guilty but said he would rather kill himself than be taken into custody. The father then called a youth pastor close to the family, and the pastor, who is also a court security officer, called authorities and helped calm Robinson and convince him to surrender.
  • Utah's public safety commissioner says Robinson turned himself in at a sheriff's office in southwest Utah, per the New York Times. "When our investigators got down there, they were able to peacefully make contact with him and move through that process of making the arrest," Beau Mason tells the newspaper. "He was very compliant with that." Mason said Robinson's family "did a great job of helping him come to a positive resolution to turn himself in." The arrest took place about 4am Friday, per the Washington Post.
  • Authorities found engraved messages on unspent ammo.
  • The governor posed a question for the nation.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X