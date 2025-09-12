Charlie Kirk's Alleged Killer Is an Electrical Student

The 22-year-old accused of killing Charlie Kirk has been arrested on suspicion of capital murder, weapons, and obstruction offenses, and is expected to be formally charged early next week, reports the AP. In the meantime, details continue to surface about Tyler Robinson and the fatal shooting. Coverage:

The Utah resident is registered as a third-year student at Dixie Technical College in St. George, Utah, where he was studying to be an electrician, reports NBC News. He was not a student at Utah Valley University, where the shooting took place.

A family member said he had grown "more political" in recent years, according to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. He had been registered as a nonpartisan voter in Utah, per the Wall Street Journal. However, he does not appear to have voted in the 2024 election. His parents are registered Republicans.