Crime | Charlie Kirk 'We Got Him:' Suspect, 22, Arrested in Charlie Kirk's Murder Tyler Robinson told family members that Kirk was 'full of hate,' says the governor By John Johnson Posted Sep 12, 2025 9:07 AM CDT Copied Attendees bow their heads in prayer during a vigil for Charlie Kirk at Rudder Plaza on the Texas A&M Campus in College Station, Texas, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP) Authorities have identified the suspect in the murder of Charlie Kirk as a 22-year-old from Utah named Tyler Robinson, report NBC News and the AP. "We got him," said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox at a news conference. Robinson was arrested in St. George, Utah, about 11pm Thursday near Zion National Park, reports the New York Times. That's about 250 miles from the campus where Kirk was killed on Wednesday. Robinson had told his family of Kirk's upcoming visit to Utah and said that Kirk was "full of hate," said the governor. After the shooting, Cox said Robinson confessed to a family member, per the Washington Post. The family member then reached out to a family friend, who notified authorities. Cox said unspent ammunition found with the rifle believed to have been used in the shooting had messages including, "Hey fascist! Catch!" and, "If you read this, you are gay LMAO," the latter being an acronym for "laughing my a-- off." Another said, "Bella ciao," a reference to an Italian song favored by the anti-fascist resistance in World War II, per the Times. "I hope he gets the death penalty," President Trump, who was close to the 31-year-old Kirk, told Fox News on Friday morning. Trump broke news of the arrest before the press conference. Cox previously said prosecutors would indeed pursue the death penalty once a suspect was caught.