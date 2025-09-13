Uber Hit With Discrimination Suit by the Feds

The federal government said Friday that it's suing Uber for allegedly discriminating against passengers with disabilities. The Department of Justice said drivers for Uber, the largest ride-hailing company in the US, routinely refuse to serve individuals with disabilities, including those with service dogs, per the AP . The lawsuit alleges that Uber drivers have charged illegal cleaning fees for service animal shedding and imposed cancellation fees after denying service. The lawsuit also alleges that drivers have refused to allow disabled individuals to sit in the front seat so that they can use the back seat for mobility devices.

Disabled individuals have missed appointments, experienced significant delays, and have been stranded in inclement weather, the lawsuit said. "For too long, blind riders have suffered repeated ride denials by Uber because they are traveling with a service dog," said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, of the DOJ's Civil Rights Division. "This lawsuit seeks to end this persistent discrimination and allow riders with disabilities to use Uber."

In a statement on Friday, Uber said all of its drivers must acknowledge and agree to comply with its service animal and accessibility policies. The company notes that it prohibits drivers from denying service to someone with a service animal, and that it requires drivers to provide transportation to a person with a disability, as long as they can get into the vehicle on their own. It also prohibits drivers from refusing to assist with the stowing of devices like walkers, crutches, and folding wheelchairs.

story continues below

"Riders who use guide dogs or other assistive devices deserve a safe, respectful, and welcoming experience on Uber—full stop," the company said, noting that it disagrees with the allegations in the lawsuit and that it established a hotline in 2023 for customers who were denied a ride due to a service animal. Uber said when it confirms that a violation has occurred, it takes action, including deactivating a driver's account. The DOJ is seeking $125 million for disabled individuals who've previously submitted complaints to Uber or the DOJ. The case was filed in federal court in Northern California.