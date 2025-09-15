Man Tramples Charlie Kirk Memorial in Phoenix

A man has been arrested after allegedly defacing a memorial for Charlie Kirk at the headquarters of Turning Point USA in Phoenix. Police, who were on the scene for traffic control, responded to a witness report of a young man, wearing a shirt just like the one worn by Kirk's suspected killer, knocking over flower arrangements on Sunday morning, per USA Today. Fox News footage shows the individual walking through the memorial, kicking at displays of American flags, balloons, and flowers, before an older man throws him to the ground. A police officer is then seen putting the younger man in handcuffs against a wall. Ryder Corral, 19, now faces charges of criminal damage and disorderly conduct, police said.