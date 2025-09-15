Ellen DeGeneres Sued Over Car Crash

Comedian accused of running stop sign, T-boning driver
Posted Sep 15, 2025 3:30 AM CDT
Ellen DeGeneres Sued for Allegedly T-Boning Driver
Ellen DeGeneres speaks to the crowd during the launch of Michelle Obama's new book "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times." at Warner Theater in Washington, Tuesday, Nov.15, 2022.   (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The latest piece of bad news for Ellen DeGeneres: She's getting sued over a car crash that took place in California back in October 2023, before she left the US. The lawsuit was filed by a woman who says she had just stopped at an intersection in Santa Barbara County that had stop signs in all directions, and was proceeding through the intersection when another car ran a stop sign and T-boned her, TMZ reports. The lawsuit names DeGeneres as the other driver and seeks an unspecified amount in damages. The woman says she suffered "multiple serious personal injuries and damages" in the crash, as well as loss of wages, emotional distress, and other issues, People reports.

DeGeneres has also been in the headlines recently due to an apparent fallout between her and fellow comedian Rosie O'Donnell. In a podcast interview earlier this month, O'Donnell recounted a time in the early 2000s when DeGeneres claimed not to know O'Donnell during a television interview, E! News reports. "That was one of the most painful things that ever happened to me, in show business and my life," O'Donnell said. "I couldn't believe it. I have photos of her holding my newborn babies. I knew her for 30 years." She says DeGeneres never apologized and their friendship never recovered.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X