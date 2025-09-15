Ellen DeGeneres Sued Over Car Crash

The latest piece of bad news for Ellen DeGeneres: She's getting sued over a car crash that took place in California back in October 2023, before she left the US. The lawsuit was filed by a woman who says she had just stopped at an intersection in Santa Barbara County that had stop signs in all directions, and was proceeding through the intersection when another car ran a stop sign and T-boned her, TMZ reports. The lawsuit names DeGeneres as the other driver and seeks an unspecified amount in damages. The woman says she suffered "multiple serious personal injuries and damages" in the crash, as well as loss of wages, emotional distress, and other issues, People reports.