Hacks Star Gets Herself Bleeped in Emmys Speech

Hacks star Hannah Einbinder finally got to take home an Emmy on Sunday night, but before she did, the actor had some bleeped opining to do. As Deadline reports, Einbinder's acceptance speech was standard fare, thanking the creators of Hacks and her castmates before wrapping up thusly: "Finally, go birds, f--- ICE, and free Palestine. Thank you." (The "birds" reference is to the Philadelphia Eagles).

Einbinder elaborated backstage, saying, "I thought it was important to talk about Palestine," she said, "because it's an issue that's very dear to my heart. I have friends in Gaza who are working as frontline workers, as doctors right now in the north of Gaza. ... I feel like it is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the State of Israel, because our religion and our culture is such an important and long-standing institution that is really separate to this sort of ethno-nationalist state." The actor, who wore a red Artists4Ceasefire pin, wasn't alone in her support of Palestine, notes the Guardian: Javier Bardem, who was nominated for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, wore a keffiyeh. Both were among some 1,200 people who last week signed a boycott of Israeli film institutions.