Reba McEntire Is Getting Herself Hitched

Reba McEntire is hoping the third time's the charm as she prepares to walk down the aisle. The 70-year-old country music star is engaged to her partner of five years, actor Rex Linn, the couple revealed while stepping out at the Emmy Awards on Sunday, per E! McEntire was there to perform the Golden Girls theme song, a tribute to the show's 40th anniversary, alongside country group Little Big Town. It was McEntire's "first high-profile public appearance" since her 48-year-old stepson, Brandon Blackstock (ex-husband of Kelly Clarkson), died of cancer in early August, per USA Today .

McEntire and Linn, 68, first met in the 1990s but reconnected when they both appeared on Young Sheldon and began dating in 2020. They now appear together on the NBC sitcom Happy's Place. McEntire noted they have shared interests in the entertainment industry and both "love the cowboy way of life," in an interview earlier this year. "He's a better cook than I am, so I like that, for sure," McEntire added, per Fox News. This will be the first marriage for Linn, per E! McEntire was previously married to Charlie Battles from 1976 to 1987 and to Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015.