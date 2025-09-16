What Meryl Streep, Others Are Saying About Redford

Hollywood honors the cinematic giant: 'One of the lions has passed'
Posted Sep 16, 2025 11:56 AM CDT
Robert Redford, Remembered
Director Robert Redford appears on set during the filming of "A River Runs Through It," near Livingston, Mont., on June 17, 1991.   (Linda Best/Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP, File)

Robert Redford died Tuesday at the age of 89, with an indomitable, varied, and decades-long legacy in Hollywood already sealed. A look at the tributes being paid to the actor, director, founder of the Sundance Film Festival, and activist:

  • Sundance: Per the Guardian, the Utah-based film festival Redford founded in 1981 to celebrate indy movies said, "Bob's vision of a space and a platform for independent voices launched a movement that, over four decades later, has inspired generations of artists and redefined cinema in the US and around the world. ... We will miss his generosity, clarity of purpose, curiosity, rebellious spirit, and his love for the creative process. We are humbled to be among the stewards of his remarkable legacy."

  • Meryl Streep: Redford's co-star in Out of Africa and Lions for Lambs said, "One of the lions has passed. Rest in peace my lovely friend."
  • Jane Fonda: "It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone," said his Barefoot in the Park co-star and fellow activist, via the New York Post. "I can't stop crying. He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way. He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for."
  • Stephen King: Via X, the director said, "He was part of a new and exciting Hollywood in the 70s and 80s. Hard to believe he was 89."
  • Marlee Matlin: "Our film, CODA, came to the attention of everyone because of Sundance," Matlin wrote on X, per Rolling Stone. "And Sundance happened because of Robert Redford. A genius has passed. RIP Robert."
  • James Gunn: On Instagram, the filmmaker said, "I grew up with his movies: his quiet, unforced performances and ever-present grace. He was THE movie star, and will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace, Robert." Gunn lists his top 10 Redford movies.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X