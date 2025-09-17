Things Are Looking Up at Newark Airport

United Airlines says operations at its Newark Liberty International Airport hub have largely stabilized after a turbulent spring marked by construction, technology outages, and staffing shortages . Earlier this year, the airport faced significant disruptions, including a temporary loss of radar and radio contact with aircraft in April, leading to widespread delays and a notable drop in passenger numbers, the New York Times reports. United's Newark flights were about 15% less full at the peak of the turmoil. According to United, the situation improved markedly after the main phase of runway construction finished ahead of schedule in June and the FAA imposed limits on the number of flights.

These measures, along with upgrades to air traffic control technology and increased staffing, have restored confidence among travelers. "This was the most reliable summer, operationally, that we have ever had at Newark," said United CEO Scott Kirby. Toby Enqvist, United's chief operations officer, praised the way the Newark team had responded to "challenges" that were outside the airline's control, CNN reports. "We're on our way. We are not where we want to be yet, but we are on our way to greatness," Enqvist said.

By July, passenger traffic at Newark was down only 5% from the prior year, compared to a 21% drop in May. United says it carried six million passengers from Newark this summer, its highest ever, and plans to serve 160 destinations from the airport this fall and winter. Roughly two-thirds of all Newark passengers now fly United. While United touts improved on-time arrivals compared to New York's other airports, Newark still trails in on-time departures, the Times reports. Flight limits are expected to remain in place through next summer, and the airline plans to hire over 2,500 additional staff and pursue more gates for international service. Aviation officials, though, caution that fully resolving Newark's systemic issues will likely take years.

