Media | Tyler Robinson ABC Reporter Walks Back Comments on Suspect's Texts Matt Gutman said they provided a 'very intimate portrait' of a relationship By Kate Seamons withNewser.AI Posted Sep 17, 2025 2:25 PM CDT Copied In this image from video provided by Utah State Courts, Tyler James Robinson attends a virtual court hearing from prison in Utah, on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk. (Utah State Courts via AP) ABC News correspondent Matt Gutman is backtracking after facing criticism for describing the Charlie Kirk shooting suspect's texts as "very touching in a way we did not expect" and as providing "a very intimate portrait into this relationship between the suspect's roommate and the suspect himself, with him repeatedly calling his roommate, who is transitioning, calling him 'my love.' And 'I want to protect you, my love,'" per Fox News. Gutman's remarks, made on air Tuesday, quickly sparked backlash from viewers who accused him of casting Tyler Robinson in an overly sympathetic light. Per the Hollywood Reporter, Gutman took to X on Wednesday to apologize and clarify his intentions: "1. Yesterday I tried to underscore the jarring contrast between this cold blooded assassination of Charlie Kirk - a man who dedicated his life to public dialogue - and the personal, disturbing texts read aloud by the Utah County Attorney at the press conference." (link) "I deeply regret that my words did not make that clear. But let there be zero doubt here: I unequivocally condemn this horrific crime and the pain it caused Charlie Kirk's family, those who were forced to witness it at UVU, and the millions of people he inspired." (link) Some of the texts, read aloud by Utah County authorities, show Robinson confessing his actions and advising his roommate to stay silent if questioned by police. "To be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you," one message read. (Gutman isn't the only media figure under fire after Kirk's killing.)