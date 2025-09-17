ABC Reporter Walks Back Comments on Suspect's Texts

ABC News correspondent Matt Gutman is backtracking after facing criticism for describing the Charlie Kirk shooting suspect's texts as "very touching in a way we did not expect" and as providing "a very intimate portrait into this relationship between the suspect's roommate and the suspect himself, with him repeatedly calling his roommate, who is transitioning, calling him 'my love.' And 'I want to protect you, my love,'" per Fox News. Gutman's remarks, made on air Tuesday, quickly sparked backlash from viewers who accused him of casting Tyler Robinson in an overly sympathetic light. Per the Hollywood Reporter, Gutman took to X on Wednesday to apologize and clarify his intentions: