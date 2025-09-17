Florida Executes Man Who Killed Wife's Sister, Parents

A Florida man convicted of killing his estranged wife's sister and parents and setting their house on fire was put to death Wednesday in what was a record 12th execution in the state this year. David Pittman, 63, was pronounced dead at 6:12pm ET following an injection at Florida State Prison near Starke under a death warrant signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the AP reports. Florida's Republican governor has signed more death warrants this year than any of his predecessors.



DeSantis spokesperson Alex Lanfranconi said the execution was carried out without complications. Pittman's last words were, "I know you all came to watch an innocent man be murdered by the state of Florida. I am innocent. I didn't kill anybody. That's it," according to Lanfranconi. Pittman's final appeal was rejected on Tuesday by the US Supreme Court.