Jay Leno Weighs In on Jimmy Kimmel Suspension

Jay Leno has weighed in on ABC's decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live! after Kimmel's recent monologue drew criticism from the Federal Communications Commission, according to the Hollywood Reporter . Speaking at Chris Wallace's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony Thursday, Leno backed Kimmel, saying, "I'm on Jimmy Kimmel's side on that one. These kinds of things happen all the time. You don't get canceled [for] saying popular things. Usually it's the truth that winds up getting canceled, so we'll see what happens. ... I'm for free speech." He added, per EW , "It's a comedian talking; if you don't like it, don't watch it. That's the market. Let the people decide. If people like a show, it stays on the air. I mean, that's as simple as that."

Kimmel's suspension followed a segment in which he criticized Republicans' reactions to Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting, prompting FCC chair Brendan Carr to urge ABC affiliates to challenge Comcast. ABC announced Wednesday that the show would be "preempted indefinitely." Despite the controversy, Leno (who has said in the past that he's not a fan of late night TV's political turn, and who called Kirk's killing "the death of free speech") predicted Kimmel will weather the storm. "I think Jimmy will land on his feet. He's a talented guy. He's funny," Leno said. "And let's see what happens. Maybe he might be on in just a couple of weeks again. So, we'll see." (The two have definitely had their differences in the past.)

Public support for Kimmel has come from many prominent figures, including actors Pedro Pascal, Mark Ruffalo, Adam Scott, and Jean Smart; fellow current and former late night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, and David Letterman; and politicians Gavin Newsom and Barack Obama. Among the other recent additions to that list is Bill Maher, who strongly supported Kimmel on the Friday episode of his HBO show Real Time, according to the Reporter. "Jimmy, pal, I am with you, I support you, and on the bright side, you don't have to pretend anymore that you like Disneyland," Maher said. (The creator of Lost is shunning Disney unless it brings Kimmel back.)