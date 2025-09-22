Spider-Man Filming Paused After Tom Holland's Stunt Mishap

Production on Spider-Man: Brand New Day is on hold after star Tom Holland sustained a mild concussion during a stunt on the Glasgow set. A spokesperson confirmed filming was paused Friday and Holland is taking a precautionary break, but he's expected back in a few days, Deadline reports. No one else was hurt in the incident. Despite the injury, Holland appeared in public over the weekend at a charity event alongside co-star and fiancée Zendaya, indicating his recovery is progressing. The production team is holding a meeting to adjust the filming schedule. The movie is set to be released July of next year.

Before filming started, Holland expressed enthusiasm about shooting on location this time, a change from the last Spider-Man installment, No Way Home, which was filmed entirely on soundstages during the COVID pandemic. "We're really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking," he said, describing Glasgow's streets as the backdrop for a major set-piece. He likened the experience to making his first Spider-Man film in 2017, adding, "It's been such a long time since I've done it, it's gonna feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we're putting together." According to the Hollywood Reporter, Mark Ruffalo will appear in the movie as The Hulk, as will Jon Bernthal as The Punisher.