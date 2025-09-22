John Lennon's Long-Hidden School Desk Resurfaces

John Lennon's school desk—once tucked away in an attic to keep the "nuisance" Beatle's memory at bay—has emerged from the shadows at Liverpool's Quarry Bank School, now known as The Calderstones School. The desk, which spent decades in hiding, will soon take a starring role at the Liverpool Beatles Museum, joining other Lennon relics from his school days, like the enrollment ledger signed by his aunt Mimi Smith, the Independent reports.

Design and technology teacher Tom Barry confirmed that the desk's secret life wasn't just a playground legend. Around 1963 or 1964, as Beatlemania erupted, the headmaster reportedly ordered the caretaker to squirrel away Lennon's desk—and official documentation of this cloak-and-dagger desk removal has now surfaced, confirming the rumors. The desk, an old-fashioned lift-top number, has been locked all these years, the key lost. There's talk Lennon might have left his mark inside, but, so far, no carved "JL" has been found.

Fans can now get a peek at Lennon's old stomping grounds, with school tours featuring everything from the stage where he played with The Quarrymen to the notorious wall he once scaled into the neighboring girls' school. But back in the day, teachers reportedly wanted nothing to do with their famous alum—at least, not the version who, according to Barry, was "that much of a nuisance and a bully and that much of a poor student." The staff preferred to erase any memory of Lennon to avoid glorifying his brand of schoolyard mischief, Barry says.