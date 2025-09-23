Hollywood's Iconic Magic Castle Faces High-Stakes Showdown

The Magic Castle, Hollywood's legendary hideaway for magicians and celebrities, is facing its greatest mystery yet: a high-stakes power struggle over who will control its future. As a deadline looms, members must decide if they'll accept a new deal that could transform the castle—or risk losing their iconic clubhouse altogether. Video game mogul Randy Pitchford purchased the famously exclusive Magic Castle, a century-old mansion, in 2022, and he has unveiled a reorganization plan for its longtime tenant, the Academy of Magical Arts (AMA)—the nonprofit club that turned the castle into a world-famous haven for magicians, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Pitchford's offer: Give him control of operations and most revenue, or start house-hunting when the AMA's lease runs out in 2028. Members have until Monday to vote, with the choice to approve sweeping bylaw changes for a partnership that could keep the AMA in the castle indefinitely but cede major control. The pitch, backed by the AMA's board, is billed as a way to secure the institution's future and allow the AMA to focus on its nonprofit mission. But it's sparked anxiety, confusion, and some heated debate among the nearly 4,700-member club. Critics say Pitchford's move feels like an ultimatum and worry about a lack of transparency. Supporters note his personal ties—he learned magic at the castle and even got married there.

Past votes suggest most active members support the deal, which would let Pitchford's companies, Magic Castle Enterprises and Magic Castle Entertainment, run the venue's commercial side, funneling revenues through a new "Magic Castle Club" rather than the AMA. The company has promised $10 million in upgrades, while the AMA would trim its board and stick to educational and artistic programs. Read the full story at the Times.