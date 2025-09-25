Teens Charged After Catastrophic Car Surfing Stunts

Two Pennsylvania teens are facing criminal charges after separate TikTok-inspired car surfing stunts left a 17-year-old dead and a young woman with irreversible injuries. The two incidents, which prosecutors say were unrelated, both occurred in Northampton County, 80 miles north of Philadelphia. In the first case, David Nagy, 17, died on June 1 after riding an upside-down folding table tied to a friend's car. Prosecutors allege the driver sped up and swerved, sending Nagy crashing into a parked vehicle. In the second incident, a 19-year-old woman allegedly drove through a parking lot while her 20-year-old friend rode on the trunk. The friend fell, suffering permanent brain damage, per ABC News .

District Attorney Stephen Baratta spoke about the "heartbreaking" case on Tuesday, noting neither teen intended harm, but their actions were "so grossly negligent and reckless that it constituted a criminal, culpable state of mind." Neither driver has a criminal record. The families of the victims aren't demanding jail time but hope the charges serve as warnings to teens tempted by risky social media challenges, Baratta said, per Fox News. He added that either teen can avoid jail time if they agree to plea deals. The 17-year-old driver in the first case is charged with involuntary manslaughter in juvenile court. The 19-year-old driver in the second case faces charges including aggravated assault by vehicle and careless driving, per ABC.