To Combat Toxic Cabin Air, Delta Takes 'Aggressive' Action

Delta Air Lines is replacing engine units on hundreds of its jets after a surge in toxic fume incidents raised new concerns about the hidden health hazards of commercial air travel. Taking a proactive approach, the airline is replacing auxiliary power units (APUs) on all 310 of its Airbus A320 series jets, with about 90% of the work now complete, reports the Wall Street Journal . The APU—a small, third engine in the plane's tail—is crucial during taxiing and while the main engines are off, providing electricity and pressurized air. However, degraded seals in these units can allow oil to leak and vaporize at high temperatures, releasing potentially harmful chemicals into the aircraft's air supply.

While Delta has not previously publicized this upgrade program, it began in 2022 amid a reported uptick in such "fume events," especially on the A320 family, the Journal reports, describing Delta's move to address the problem as "one of the most aggressive" by a major US airline. Fume events have sometimes prompted emergency landings, aborted takeoffs, and symptoms ranging from nausea to more serious health issues, including brain injury. Delta says it takes a serious approach to each case, though it maintains the incidents are rare. Airbus, for its part, says its planes meet all airworthiness standards, though it's working with airlines and regulators to improve air quality.

Records show Delta's APUs are made by Honeywell and Pratt & Whitney—companies that have each faced recurring issues with oil seals. Records also show that Airbus and Honeywell have been aware of fume events tied to APU seals for over two decades, per the Journal. The underlying issue, however, isn't limited to the APU. Leaks in the primary jet engines can also contaminate cabin air, and not all fume incidents are reported or tracked consistently. Airbus says it's working on solutions to significantly cut down on fume events. However, these are reserved for new aircraft.