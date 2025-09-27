A Chicago Neighborhood Earns Some Bragging Rights

Time Out took on the ambitious task of ranking the "coolest neighborhoods in the world," a hard-to-quantify mix of culture, livability, stuff to do, nightlife, etc. "Put simply, the world's coolest neighborhoods are places that represent the soul of our cities, while maintaining their own unique local character that draws people in to live, work, and play," writes travel editor Grace Beard. Only one American locale makes the top 10—the Chicago neighborhood of Avondale, aka "Bricktown," because of its historic brickyards. The top 10: