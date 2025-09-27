A Chicago Neighborhood Earns Some Bragging Rights

Avondale makes Time Out's list of 'coolest' in the world
Posted Sep 27, 2025 5:30 AM CDT
10 'Coolest' Neighborhoods in the World
Kuma's Corner is a popular restaurant in the Avondale neighborhood of Chicago.   (Getty/Joe Hendickson)

Time Out took on the ambitious task of ranking the "coolest neighborhoods in the world," a hard-to-quantify mix of culture, livability, stuff to do, nightlife, etc. "Put simply, the world's coolest neighborhoods are places that represent the soul of our cities, while maintaining their own unique local character that draws people in to live, work, and play," writes travel editor Grace Beard. Only one American locale makes the top 10—the Chicago neighborhood of Avondale, aka "Bricktown," because of its historic brickyards. The top 10:

  1. Jimbocho, Tokyo ("the hangout choice for generations of Tokyo intellectuals")
  2. Borgerhout, Antwerp, Belgium
  3. Barra Funda, Sao Paulo, Brazil
  4. Camberwell, London
  5. Avondale, Chicago
  6. Mullae-dong, Seoul, South Korea
  7. Menilmontant, Paris
  8. Nakatsu, Osaka, Japan
  9. Vallila, Helsinki
  10. Labone, Accra, Ghana
See the full list, which includes details of the neighborhoods.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X