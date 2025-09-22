The Murder That Haunted Robert Redford Is Still Unsolved

The passing of Robert Redford has brought renewed attention to a decades-old mystery: the unsolved murder of his daughter's boyfriend—and the fugitive suspect who vanished without a trace. In 1983, Redford's daughter, Shauna, was dating Sid Wells, a University of Colorado Boulder student who was shot and killed in his apartment. Redford, who was preparing to film The Natural at the time, put his career on hold to support his daughter and attend Wells' funeral, per the Guardian . Initial suspicion fell on Wells' roommate, Thayne Alan Smika , but prosecutors declined to charge him, citing a lack of evidence. Smika subsequently disappeared in 1986.

Decades later, in 2010, advances in DNA testing prompted authorities to issue a new warrant for Smika's arrest, yet he remains at large. In the aftermath of Redford's death, the FBI reiterated its offer of a $10,000 reward for information leading to Smika's capture, noting his bail is preset at $5 million. Redford was deeply involved in the case from the start, providing security for the Wells family before a suspect was named. He also reached out to the Boulder district attorney in 2010 to thank law enforcement for keeping the investigation active, former DA Stan Garnett tells KUSA. "I got the impression ... that Mr Wells and Robert Redford's daughter were pretty serious about each other," he adds.

Police believe Smika may have killed Wells over a debt. Smika reportedly owed his roommate $300 at the time of the killing, KUSA previously reported. Smika's vehicle, with a stolen license plate, was found abandoned in Beverly Hills, California, in October 1986. The suspect, who does not have a valid US passport, is believed to have resided in Yelapa, Mexico, "for many years prior to 2007" and may now be in California, according to the FBI.